230421-N-ZQ263-1008 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors perform pre-flight checks on an E/A-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 10:35 Photo ID: 7755099 VIRIN: 230421-N-ZQ263-1008 Resolution: 4956x3304 Size: 660.02 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Perform Preflight Check [Image 53 of 53], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.