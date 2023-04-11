230421-N-ZQ263-1017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors give the signal to launch an E-2C Hawkeye from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 10:35 Photo ID: 7755098 VIRIN: 230421-N-ZQ263-1017 Resolution: 5497x3665 Size: 585.64 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 53 of 53], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.