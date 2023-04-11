Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 47 of 53]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230421-N-ZQ263-1017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors give the signal to launch an E-2C Hawkeye from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 10:35
    Photo ID: 7755098
    VIRIN: 230421-N-ZQ263-1017
    Resolution: 5497x3665
    Size: 585.64 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 53 of 53], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Flight Operations
    Aircraft carrier
    Navy
    Flight Deck

