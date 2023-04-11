230421-N-NX635-1096 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Katrina Pedrahas, from Huntsville, Ala., sands an aircraft panel in the composite shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 10:34 Photo ID: 7755097 VIRIN: 230421-N-NX635-1096 Resolution: 6146x4097 Size: 978.57 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Sands Aircraft Panel [Image 53 of 53], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.