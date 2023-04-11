230421-N-NX635-1032 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 21, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 10:34 Photo ID: 7755096 VIRIN: 230421-N-NX635-1032 Resolution: 6662x3747 Size: 972.71 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Lifts Off From Flight Deck [Image 53 of 53], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.