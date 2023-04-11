U.S. Navy Sailor Transports Food

230421-N-KU796-1189 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Andrew McAlister, from Antioch, Tenn., transports food stores aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

