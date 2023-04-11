230421-N-MH015-1079 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 21, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 10:34 Photo ID: 7755088 VIRIN: 230421-N-MH015-1079 Resolution: 4777x3412 Size: 729.25 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 53 of 53], by PO2 Joseph Calabrese