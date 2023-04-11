Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailor Reviews New Instructions [Image 37 of 53]

    U.S. Navy Sailor Reviews New Instructions

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230421-N-KU796-1171 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Yeoman 3rd Class Xavier Rodriguez, from Phoenix, reviews new administrative instructions aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 10:34
    Photo ID: 7755087
    VIRIN: 230421-N-KU796-1171
    Resolution: 4640x3088
    Size: 910.88 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Reviews New Instructions [Image 53 of 53], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    CSG 11

