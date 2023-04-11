230421-N-KU796-1135 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Igor Polyakov, from Brooklyn, N.Y., right, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kirill Gamaley, from Temecula, Calif., move an aircraft transmitter in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 10:34 Photo ID: 7755085 VIRIN: 230421-N-KU796-1135 Resolution: 4640x3088 Size: 775.16 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Move An Aircraft Transmitter [Image 53 of 53], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.