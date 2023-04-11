Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 4 of 12]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230422-N-MH015-1205 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), front seat, and Cmdr. Luke Edwards, commanding officer of the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, launch from the flight deck of Nimitz in an F/A-18F Super Hornet from VFA-22. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 04:45
    Photo ID: 7754958
    VIRIN: 230422-N-MH015-1205
    Resolution: 4432x3546
    Size: 442.55 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz records 350,000th arrested landing
    Nimitz 350000 Aircraft Trap
    Nimitz 350,000th Arrested Landing
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    350,000th Landing Aboard Nimitz
    350,000th Landing Aboard Nimitz
    Nimitz conducts flight operations
    350,000th Landing Aboard Nimitz
    350,000th Landing Aboard Nimitz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 68
    arrested landing
    milestone
    VFA-22
    USS Nimitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT