Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

230422-N-MH015-1205 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), front seat, and Cmdr. Luke Edwards, commanding officer of the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, launch from the flight deck of Nimitz in an F/A-18F Super Hornet from VFA-22. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 [Image 12 of 12]