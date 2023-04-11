Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan

1st Lt. William Babcock, a fire control patrol leader with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, leads a presentation on the capabilities of the Patriot Radar System with Philippine Airmen, with the 960th Air and Missile Defense Group, at the Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Philippines on April 19, 2023 as part of Balikatan 23. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Connor Davis.)

