Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan

U.S. Soldiers, with 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and Philippine Airmen with the 960th Air and Missile Defense Group, take a picture with a Patriot Missile Defense System after having a class on its capabilities at the Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Philippines on April 19, 2023 as part of Balikatan 23. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Connor Davis.)

