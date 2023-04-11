Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan [Image 4 of 10]

    Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan

    ZAMBALES, PHILIPPINES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Connor Davis 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    Soldiers with 204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Bravo Company, lead a presentation on the capabilities of the Avenger Air Defense System with Philippine Marines with the Coastal Defense Regiment, at the Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Philippines on April 19, 2023 as part of Balikatan 23. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Connor Davis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 02:14
    Photo ID: 7754916
    VIRIN: 230419-A-QR356-1016
    Resolution: 6434x4289
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: ZAMBALES, PH
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Connor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan
    Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan
    Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan
    Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan
    Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan
    Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan
    Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan
    Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan
    Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan
    Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    ShoulderToShoulder
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    38thAirDefenseArtilleryBrigade
    38thADABrigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT