Balikatan 23 | Air defense training held between allies at Balikatan

Soldiers, with 204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Bravo Company, lead a presentation on the capabilities of the Avenger Air Defense System with Philippine Marines with the Coastal Defense Regiment, Armed Forces of the Philippines, at the Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Philippines on April 19, 2023 as part of Balikatan 23. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Connor Davis.)

