Bunker Hill Bridge Watch

230420-N-YV347-2017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 20, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Elijah Butsko, from Grove City, Ohio, stands watch on the bridge of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

