USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfare Drills

EAST CHINA SEA (April 19, 2023) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Priscila Fernandez, from Orlando, Florida, stands watch in the sonar control room during anti-submarine warfare drills aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 21:40
|Photo ID:
|7754823
|VIRIN:
|230419-N-UA460-0374
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|971.5 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
