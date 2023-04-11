USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfare Drills

EAST CHINA SEA (April 19, 2023) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Alejandro Quesada, from Los Angeles, stands watch in the sonar control room during anti-submarine warfare drills aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023