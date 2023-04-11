Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfare Drills [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfare Drills

    EAST CHINA SEA

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (April 19, 2023) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Alejandro Quesada, from Los Angeles, stands watch in the sonar control room during anti-submarine warfare drills aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

