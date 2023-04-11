Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President of Nauru Visits USINDOPACOM [Image 6 of 7]

    President of Nauru Visits USINDOPACOM

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command     

    PEARL HARBOR (April 20, 2023) Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to his Excellency Russ Kun, president of Nauru, during a historical tour of Pearl Harbor. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    This work, President of Nauru Visits USINDOPACOM [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDOPACOM

