President of Nauru Visits USINDOPACOM

HONOLULU (April 20, 2023) His Excellency Russ Kun, president of Nauru, meets with division directors during his visit to USINDOPACOM headquarters. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

