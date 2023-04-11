PEARL HARBOR (April 20, 2023) Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and his Excellency Russ Kun, president of Nauru, observe a moment of silence for a wreath dedication at the USS Arizona Memorial. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 19:49 Photo ID: 7754658 VIRIN: 230420-N-BD629-3178 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 0 B Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President of Nauru Visits USINDOPACOM [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.