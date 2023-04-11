Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron fire department put out a simulated fire during readiness exercise Arctic Gold 23-2 April 19, 2023 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The Arctic Gold 23-2 provided the opportunity for Multi-Capable Airmen to practice and refine their skills. Multi-capable Airmen are a key component to the ACE concept where Airmen are trained as cross-functional teams in skill sets outside their core Air Force specialty to provide support in an expeditionary deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Danielle Sukhlall)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 19:40
    Photo ID: 7754650
    VIRIN: 230419-F-ED762-0002
    Resolution: 4578x3050
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    F-35
    354th FW
    356th FS
    Arctic Gold 23-2
    AG 23-2

