U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron fire department put out a simulated fire during readiness exercise Arctic Gold 23-2 April 19, 2023 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The Arctic Gold 23-2 provided the opportunity for Multi-Capable Airmen to practice and refine their skills. Multi-capable Airmen are a key component to the ACE concept where Airmen are trained as cross-functional teams in skill sets outside their core Air Force specialty to provide support in an expeditionary deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Danielle Sukhlall)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 19:40
|Photo ID:
|7754650
|VIRIN:
|230419-F-ED762-0002
|Resolution:
|4578x3050
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
