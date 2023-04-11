U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron fire department put out a simulated fire during readiness exercise Arctic Gold 23-2 April 19, 2023 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The Arctic Gold 23-2 provided the opportunity for Multi-Capable Airmen to practice and refine their skills. Multi-capable Airmen are a key component to the ACE concept where Airmen are trained as cross-functional teams in skill sets outside their core Air Force specialty to provide support in an expeditionary deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Danielle Sukhlall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 19:40 Photo ID: 7754650 VIRIN: 230419-F-ED762-0002 Resolution: 4578x3050 Size: 2.81 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.