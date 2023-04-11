Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron takes off from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during exercise Arctic Gold 23-2, April 19, 2023. Arctic Gold 23-2 tested the wing’s ability to sustain F-35 operations from multiple, simulated, deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)
