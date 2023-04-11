Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations [Image 4 of 5]

    Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron takes off from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during exercise Arctic Gold 23-2, April 19, 2023. Arctic Gold 23-2 tested the wing’s ability to sustain F-35 operations from multiple, simulated, deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 19:40
    Photo ID: 7754649
    VIRIN: 230419-F-KE770-1367
    Resolution: 2862x1908
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations
    Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations
    Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations
    Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations
    Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    F-35
    354th FW
    356th FS
    Arctic Gold 23-2
    AG 23-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT