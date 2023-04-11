Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing set up a tent in preparation for exercise Arctic Gold 23-2 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 14, 2023. Multi-Capable Airmen are trained outside their core Air Force specialties to provide support in an expeditionary deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

