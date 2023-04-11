Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations [Image 1 of 5]

    Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron prepares to take off at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during exercise Arctic Gold 23-2, April 19, 2023. Arctic Gold 23-2, a continuation of AG 23-1, helped to refine and train the wing’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities to conduct fighter operations from multiple locations while testing command and control capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 19:40
    Photo ID: 7754646
    VIRIN: 230419-F-KE770-1063
    Resolution: 3158x2105
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    F-35
    354th FW
    356th FS
    Arctic Gold 23-2
    AG 23-2

