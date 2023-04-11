Arctic Gold 23-2 tests 354th FW ACE operations

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron prepares to take off at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during exercise Arctic Gold 23-2, April 19, 2023. Arctic Gold 23-2, a continuation of AG 23-1, helped to refine and train the wing’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities to conduct fighter operations from multiple locations while testing command and control capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

