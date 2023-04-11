Peterson Space Force Base's East Gate will be closed due to construction efforts beginning April 24th until further notice. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose).
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 17:54
|Photo ID:
|7754537
|VIRIN:
|230410-X-DX306-1001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, East Gate Closure Notice, by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT