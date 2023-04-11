Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 Conducts CrabEx

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 18, 2022)- A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 6 (EODMU 6) conducts a biological and explosives drill, April 18, 2023. U.S. Navy EOD platoons from EODMU 6 and EODMU 12 are executing Crab Exercise (CrabEx) hosted by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit 2 (EODTEU 2), a training exercise that requires U.S. Navy EOD units of action to clear a range of simulated explosive threats during full mission profile drills using special operations mobility tactics and advanced technologies. U.S. Navy EOD operate as a part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet with a unique capability to clear and protect the battlespace from a range of explosive hazards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson)
