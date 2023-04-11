JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2

U.S. Airman 1st Class Thomas Cherry, a fuels distribution technician assigned to the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepares to conduct a hot-pit refueling for F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, during Arctic Gold 23-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 18, 2023. The F-35 is the USAF’s latest fifth-generation fighter with an enhanced capability to survive in an advanced threat environment and provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

