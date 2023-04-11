Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2 [Image 24 of 24]

    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Thomas Cherry, a fuels distribution technician assigned to the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepares to conduct a hot-pit refueling for F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, during Arctic Gold 23-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 18, 2023. The F-35 is the USAF’s latest fifth-generation fighter with an enhanced capability to survive in an advanced threat environment and provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 17:14
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Pave Hawk
    F-22 Raptor
    C-17 Globemaster
    C-130 Hercules
    F-35 Lightning II

