A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, takes off during Arctic Gold 23-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 18, 2023. AG 23-2 tested the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to sustain F-35 operations from multiple, simulated, deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 17:14
|Photo ID:
|7754410
|VIRIN:
|230418-F-RJ686-2117
|Resolution:
|3299x2199
|Size:
|736.17 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2 [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT