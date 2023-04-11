Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2 [Image 21 of 24]

    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off while an Alaskan Air National Guard MH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 176th Wing hovers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 18, 2023. The F-22 Raptor is designed to project air dominance and cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 17:14
    Photo ID: 7754408
    VIRIN: 230418-F-RJ686-1987
    Resolution: 3550x2367
    Size: 665.32 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2 [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2
    JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    HH-60G Pave Hawk

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    Pave Hawk
    F-22 Raptor
    C-17 Globemaster
    C-130 Hercules
    F-35 Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT