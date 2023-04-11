JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off while an Alaskan Air National Guard MH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 176th Wing hovers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 18, 2023. The F-22 Raptor is designed to project air dominance and cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

