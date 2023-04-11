A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 18, 2023. The F-22 Raptor is designed to project air dominance and cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 17:14 Photo ID: 7754406 VIRIN: 230418-F-RJ686-1964 Resolution: 4356x2904 Size: 1.27 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER supports Arctic Gold 23-2 [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.