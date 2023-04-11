230421-N-EL850-1114 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 21, 2023) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to Carrier Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 21, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAW-121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. George H.W. Bush is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

