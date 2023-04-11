Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 1 of 3]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230421-N-EL850-1114 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 21, 2023) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to Carrier Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 21, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAW-121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. George H.W. Bush is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 13:11
    VIRIN: 230421-N-EL850-1114
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

