    Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2023

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Payton Wehr 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Michael Petersen, a Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry, speaks with other Soldiers following his completion of the land navigation event for the Wisconsin National Guard 2023 Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., April 21, 2023. Peterson was the first to complete the land navigation event. The Wisconsin Army National Guard's annual Best Warrior Competition is designed to recognize and reward Soldiers who demonstrate exceptional skills, leadership, and dedication through a variety of grueling tasks including a 12-mile road march, weapons qualifications, land navigation, and the Army Combat Fitness Test. The four-day competition culminates in the crowning of Wisconsin’s best Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year. (112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment photo by Sgt. Payton Wehr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 13:06
    Photo ID: 7753670
    VIRIN: 230421-Z-ST689-1088
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Payton Wehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2023

