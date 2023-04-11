Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2023

Sgt. Taylor Reichow, a Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Bravo Battery 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery, plots a point during the land navigation event for the Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., April 21, 2023. The Wisconsin Army National Guard's annual Best Warrior Competition is designed to recognize and reward Soldiers who demonstrate exceptional skills, leadership, and dedication through a variety of grueling tasks including a 12-mile road march, weapons qualifications, land navigation, and the Army Combat Fitness Test. The four-day competition culminates in the crowning of Wisconsin’s best Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year. (112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment photo by Sgt. Payton Wehr)

