    BACH Hosts ‘Teal & White Tuesday’ Event [Image 2 of 7]

    BACH Hosts ‘Teal &amp; White Tuesday’ Event

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, held a Teal & White Tuesday open house for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on April 18, 2023. The open house featured tables of information from services available to Service Members and beneficiaries to includeBACH's SHARP team, Fort Campbell Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) , Fort Campbell ACS FAP, Behavioral Health, and the BACH Unit Ministry & Forensic Healthcare Team.

    This work, BACH Hosts ‘Teal & White Tuesday’ Event [Image 7 of 7], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

