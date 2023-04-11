Blanchfield Army Community Hospital of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, held a Teal & White Tuesday open house for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on April 18, 2023. The open house featured tables of information from services available to Service Members and beneficiaries to includeBACH's SHARP team, Fort Campbell Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) , Fort Campbell ACS FAP, Behavioral Health, and the BACH Unit Ministry & Forensic Healthcare Team.

