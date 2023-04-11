Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local tribes ride their camels into the Ghat cultural festival [Image 7 of 11]

    Local tribes ride their camels into the Ghat cultural festival

    GHAT, LIBYA

    02.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Local tribes ride their camels into the Ghat cultural festival. USAID is helping to revive the festival after a multi year disruption.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 11:37
    Photo ID: 7753456
    VIRIN: 230215-D-ED206-812
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 392.58 KB
    Location: GHAT, LY 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local tribes ride their camels into the Ghat cultural festival [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAID is helping entrepreneurs like Farj Al Mashaiy grow their business in Libya's South
    USAID is helping entrepreneurs like Farj Al Mashaiy grow their business in Libya's South
    USAID is helping entrepreneurs like Farj Al Mashaiy grow their business in Libya's South
    A date vendor in Sebha, Libya shows his prized dates.
    A tea vendor pours tea at his stand in Sebha, Libya
    Aisha is a fashion designer who runs her own small business in Sebha, Libya
    Local tribes ride their camels into the Ghat cultural festival
    USAID Country Representative John Cardenas and Deputy Director Nathan Park visit the High National Election Commission
    USAID Country Representative John Cardenas and Deputy Director Nathan Park visit the High National Election Commission
    USAID Country Representative John Cardenas and Deputy Director Nathan Park visit the High National Election Commission
    USAID Country Representative John Cardenas and Deputy Director Nathan Park visit the High National Election Commission.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Libya

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    TAGS

    Culture
    Camels
    Libya
    Ghat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT