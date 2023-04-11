Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mayport Security Forces OC Spray [Image 1 of 3]

    Mayport Security Forces OC Spray

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    230421-N-OZ224-0243
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (April 21, 2023)
    Naval Security Forces assigned to Naval Station Mayport participate in an ‘OC’ spray training evolution, April 21, 2023. Naval Station Mayport is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 11:29
    Photo ID: 7753451
    VIRIN: 230421-N-OZ224-0243
    Resolution: 6836x4273
    Size: 19.68 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mayport Security Forces OC Spray [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    Navy
    Training

