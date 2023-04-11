230421-N-OZ224-0243
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (April 21, 2023)
Naval Security Forces assigned to Naval Station Mayport participate in an ‘OC’ spray training evolution, April 21, 2023. Naval Station Mayport is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)
Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 11:29
Photo ID:
|7753451
VIRIN:
|230421-N-OZ224-0243
|Resolution:
|6836x4273
|Size:
|19.68 MB
Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mayport Security Forces OC Spray [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
