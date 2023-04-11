Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification [Image 13 of 13]

    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Shirota Masanao-san, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production craftsman, controls barrier tape rewind operations while 18th CES fire department personnel ensure scene safety during a barrier arresting kit certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2023. The BAK is a mechanical barrier that can rapidly decelerate a tail-hook equipped aircraft in the event of a braking failure during landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    BAK
    18th CES
    F-15C Eagle
    BAK-12

