Shirota Masanao-san, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production craftsman, controls barrier tape rewind operations while 18th CES fire department personnel ensure scene safety during a barrier arresting kit certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2023. The BAK is a mechanical barrier that can rapidly decelerate a tail-hook equipped aircraft in the event of a braking failure during landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|04.11.2023
|04.21.2023 09:50
|7753220
|230411-F-PW483-1015
|7630x5087
|21.96 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
This work, 18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
