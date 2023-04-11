Airman 1st Class Ryan Heaney, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production journeyman, coordinates rewind operations during a barrier arresting kit certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2023. The BAK is a mechanical barrier that can rapidly decelerate a tail-hook equipped aircraft in the event of a braking failure during landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 09:50
|Photo ID:
|7753219
|VIRIN:
|230411-F-PW483-1014
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.12 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT