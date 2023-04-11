Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification [Image 12 of 13]

    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Ryan Heaney, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production journeyman, coordinates rewind operations during a barrier arresting kit certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2023. The BAK is a mechanical barrier that can rapidly decelerate a tail-hook equipped aircraft in the event of a braking failure during landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 09:50
    Photo ID: 7753219
    VIRIN: 230411-F-PW483-1014
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.12 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    BAK
    18th CES
    F-15C Eagle
    BAK-12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT