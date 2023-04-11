18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification

Airman 1st Class Ryan Heaney, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production journeyman, coordinates rewind operations during a barrier arresting kit certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2023. The BAK is a mechanical barrier that can rapidly decelerate a tail-hook equipped aircraft in the event of a braking failure during landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

