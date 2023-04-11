U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paul Poonpanich, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production journeyman, center, works as point-man to coordinate a rewind operation after a barrier arresting kit certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2023. Annual BAK certifications test the stability and effectiveness of the system, which acts as a braking mechanism to stop the aircraft in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 09:50
|Photo ID:
|7753218
|VIRIN:
|230411-F-PW483-1013
|Resolution:
|7231x4821
|Size:
|13.14 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
