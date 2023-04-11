Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification [Image 11 of 13]

    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paul Poonpanich, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production journeyman, center, works as point-man to coordinate a rewind operation after a barrier arresting kit certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2023. Annual BAK certifications test the stability and effectiveness of the system, which acts as a braking mechanism to stop the aircraft in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 09:50
    Photo ID: 7753218
    VIRIN: 230411-F-PW483-1013
    Resolution: 7231x4821
    Size: 13.14 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification
    18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    BAK
    18th CES
    F-15C Eagle
    BAK-12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT