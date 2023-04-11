18th CES, EMS conduct BAK-12 annual certification

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paul Poonpanich, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production journeyman, center, works as point-man to coordinate a rewind operation after a barrier arresting kit certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2023. Annual BAK certifications test the stability and effectiveness of the system, which acts as a braking mechanism to stop the aircraft in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

