The 48th Fighter Wing welcomes six new honorary commanders during an induction ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 20, 2023. The Honorary Commanders Program pairs Liberty Wing commanders and civic leaders in an effort to foster strong relationships and a positive knowledge exchange between the base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 08:40 Photo ID: 7753031 VIRIN: 230420-F-CG720-1303 Resolution: 5952x3348 Size: 3.35 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honorary Commander Induction Cermoney [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.