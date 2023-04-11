Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commander Induction Cermoney

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing welcomes six new honorary commanders during an induction ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 20, 2023. The Honorary Commanders Program pairs Liberty Wing commanders and civic leaders in an effort to foster strong relationships and a positive knowledge exchange between the base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 08:40
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary Commander Induction Cermoney [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    F-15E
    Liberty Wing
    48FW

