Honorary Commander Induction Cermoney

U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Grant Saum, 493rd Fighter Squadron commander, talks about F-35A Lightning II capabilities during an honorary commander immersion tour at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 20, 2023. The Honorary Commanders Program pairs Liberty Wing commanders and civic leaders in an effort to foster strong relationships and a positive knowledge exchange between the base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

