    Aircraft arrive for Thunder air show

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Kristin Wolfe, a pilot with the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team, arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 19, 2023, in advance of the Thunder Over Louisville air show. The annual event, to be held along the banks of the Ohio River on April 22, will feature more than 20 military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    TAGS

    F-35
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Lightning II
    Thunder Over Louisville
    F-35 Demo Team

