Aircraft arrive for Thunder air show

Maj. Kristin Wolfe, a pilot with the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team, arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 19, 2023, in advance of the Thunder Over Louisville air show. The annual event, to be held along the banks of the Ohio River on April 22, will feature more than 20 military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

