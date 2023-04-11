Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAOC aircraft visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 5]

    NAOC aircraft visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.1681

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    An E-4B National Airborne Operations Center stands ready at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 12, 2023. The NAOC aircraft has several missions, both operational and training, which require travel to a wide variety of locations, both within the United States and around the world. (U.S. Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere/This image has been altered for security purposes).

    This work, NAOC aircraft visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 5], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    National Airborne Operations Center

