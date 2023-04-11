Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team PSAB participates in SAAPM 5K Run

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    Apri 21, 2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of Team PSAB participate in a Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month 5K Run at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Apri 21, 2023. The 2023 SAAPM theme is "STEP FORWARD Prevent. Report. Advocate.", which serves as a call to action for individuals at all levels of the Department of Defense to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

