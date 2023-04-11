Team PSAB participates in SAAPM 5K Run

Members of Team PSAB participate in a Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month 5K Run at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Apri 21, 2023. The 2023 SAAPM theme is "STEP FORWARD Prevent. Report. Advocate.", which serves as a call to action for individuals at all levels of the Department of Defense to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

