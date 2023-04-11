U.S. Army participates in ORION 23

MOURMELON, France - U.S. Army Sgt. Stephen Johnson and Spc. Chad Collins, assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Regimental Engineering Squadron, level a Tactical Automated Landing System (TALS) in preparation to fly an AAI RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial drone as part of ORION 23, April 19, 2023. ORION 23 is a French-led interoperability campaign that is designed to develop partnerships with allies and assess the ability to operate within a coalition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Khalan Moore)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 05:32
|Photo ID:
|7752836
|VIRIN:
|230419-A-XG046-0036
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.61 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
