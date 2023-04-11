Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army participates in ORION 23

    U.S. Army participates in ORION 23

    FRANCE

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Khalan Moore 

    56th Artillery Command

    MOURMELON, France - U.S. Army Sgt. Stephen Johnson and Spc. Chad Collins, assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Regimental Engineering Squadron, level a Tactical Automated Landing System (TALS) in preparation to fly an AAI RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial drone as part of ORION 23, April 19, 2023. ORION 23 is a French-led interoperability campaign that is designed to develop partnerships with allies and assess the ability to operate within a coalition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Khalan Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 05:32
    Photo ID: 7752836
    VIRIN: 230419-A-XG046-0036
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army participates in ORION 23, by SGT Khalan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    France
    Shadow
    US ARMY
    Drone
    ORION23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT