U.S. Army participates in ORION 23

MOURMELON, France - U.S. Army Sgt. Stephen Johnson and Spc. Chad Collins, assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Regimental Engineering Squadron, level a Tactical Automated Landing System (TALS) in preparation to fly an AAI RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial drone as part of ORION 23, April 19, 2023. ORION 23 is a French-led interoperability campaign that is designed to develop partnerships with allies and assess the ability to operate within a coalition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Khalan Moore)

