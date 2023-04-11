Senior Airman Mika Lancaster, a guest services representative with the 36th Aerial Port Squadron, loads luggage onto a conveyor belt at Kadena Air Base, Japan on April 21, 2022. The 36th Aerial Port Squadron integrated with the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron for their annual training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Rachel Herrod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 04:15 Photo ID: 7752824 VIRIN: 230421-F-ZE462-3101 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 704.7 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th Aerial Port Squadron Annual Tour [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Herrod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.