Guest services representative Airmen from the 36th Aerial Port Squadron and the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron marshal a luggage pallet to the passenger terminal at Kadena Air Base, Japan on April 21, 2023. The 36th Aerial Port Squadron integrated with the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron for their annual training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Rachel Herrod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 04:15 Photo ID: 7752823 VIRIN: 230421-F-ZE462-3100 Resolution: 2737x1825 Size: 488.12 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th Aerial Port Squadron Annual Tour [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Herrod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.