    Leader Reaction Course, Medical Readiness Comand's best Leader Competition [Image 16 of 16]

    Leader Reaction Course, Medical Readiness Comand's best Leader Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers work as a team at the Leader Reaction Course during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader Competition held at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany April 17 -21. U.S., German, and Polish medics participate in the competition, which includes foreign badge events (Norwegian Foot March and Polish Marksmanship Badge). The U.S. Army winners of this competition will go on to represent Medical Readiness Command, Europe at the 2023 MEDCOM Best Leader Competition to be held in late May.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    USArmy
    BMEDDAC
    BLC
    7ATC
    BeAllYouCanBe

