Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), the USS New Orleans (LPD 18), the USS Rushmore (LSD 47), and the USS Warrior (MCM 10) pose for a photo at the Kujukushima Zoo & Botanical Gardens April 13, 2023. CFAS religious ministries department planned the trip to the zoo, allowing Sailors in the Sasebo area a chance to strengthen relationships with the local community by working with zoo staff to clean the grounds and cages as well as feed the animals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

